SC directs Tamil Nadu DGP to probe 'shocking' acts of police tutoring witnesses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken a very serious view of "shocking" and "blatant" acts of Tamil Nadu police officers in tutoring prosecution witnesses.

The top court has directed the state police head to get an inquiry conducted and take action against erring police personnel.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan set free Manikandan and another person in a murder case of 2007, after drawing adverse inference against the prosecution for tutoring five witnesses.

"This is a blatant act by the police to tutor the material prosecution witnesses. All of them were interested witnesses. Their evidence will have to be discarded as there is a distinct possibility that the said witnesses were tutored by the police on the earlier day. This kind of interference by the police with the judicial process, to say the least, is shocking," the bench said in its judgment on April 5.