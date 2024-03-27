SC dismisses review plea against judgement holding conspiracy to be scheduled offence under PMLA only if offence specifically mentioned

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a review plea against its judgement, which has held that the offence of criminal conspiracy punishable under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code will become a scheduled offence only if it is related to an act, which is specifically included in the Schedule of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal on March 18, 2024 rejected the petition filed to have a relook at the judgment of November 29, 2023.

"We have perused the judgment and order of November 29, 2023 which has been sought to be reviewed. There is no error apparent on the record. Even otherwise, there is no ground for review," the bench said.

The bench also declined to grant open court hearing in the case.

The matter had then arisen out of an appeal filed by Pavana Dibbur, who was sought to be prosecuted for money laundering on the basis of criminal conspiracy for purchasing two properties in Bengaluru, one from Alliance Business School for Rs 13.05 Cr and another from Madhukar Angur for Rs 2.47 Cr.

"In the chargesheets filed in the alleged scheduled offences, there is no allegation of the commission of criminal conspiracy to commit any of the offences included in the Schedule. Except for Section 120B of the IPC, no other offence in the schedule has been applied. Therefore, in this case, the scheduled offence does not exist at all. Hence, the appellant cannot be prosecuted for the offences punishable under Section 3 of the PMLA," the bench said.