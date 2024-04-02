Supreme Court grants bail to AAP's Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy in the national capital.

The top court was hearing Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

Singh was arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4 last year. The ED today told the apex court it had no objection if Singh was granted bail.

Prior to granting Singh bail, a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta, and Justice P B Varale told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, to apprise the court on whether further custody of Singh was required and remarked that the AAP leader has already spent six months in jail. The bench also told Raju that no money had been recovered from the possession of Singh and the allegation of him receiving a Rs 2 crore bribe could be tested in the trial.

Previously, Singh had sought bail in the Delhi High Court contending that no role had been attributed to him in the predicate offence. The HC had rejected his bail plea.

The ED had opposed the bail plea in the High Court and claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating, and using proceeds of the crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The agency had further claimed that the AAP leader gained kickbacks, which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy 'scam'.

The ED's money laundering case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

(With PTI inputs)