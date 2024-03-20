SC grants interim bail to ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu

The bench further noted that counsel, for the petitioner, agrees to handover a complete set of paper-books including the fresh petition filed by him and the counter affidavit will be filed by state within two weeks.

“We are granting interim bail,” the bench said.

Tiwari said if the court is granting the interim bail, “we are not coming in way”.

“Meanwhile, the petitioner is directed to be released on interim bail subject to furnishing bail bonds to the trial court," the bench said.

Tiwari pressed that conditions should be imposed on the petitioner, he should not contact directly or indirectly witnesses and other persons, and he should not leave his local posting station.

The bench directed that the petitioner should not attempt to tamper with the evidence and also, he will not leave the state of Tamil Nadu, without prior permission of this court.

“He should deposit his passport," the bench said.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a revision petition filed by Enforcement Officer Ankit Tiwari of the ED against denial of statutory bail to him by the lower court in a bribery case.

On December 1, 2023, Tiwari was arrested by DVAC on charges of obtaining Rs 20 lakh as bribe from a government doctor, Suresh Babu, to close a pending disproportionate assets case against him and his wife.

Tiwari had initially demanded three crore rupees from Babu, but later reduced it to Rs 51 lakh, of which he obtained Rs 20 lakh at first.

Tiwari's arrest came after Babu lodged a complaint with the DVAC.