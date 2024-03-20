JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC grants interim bail to ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu

The bench directed that the petitioner should not attempt to tamper with the evidence and also, he will not leave the state of Tamil Nadu, without prior permission of this court.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 15:37 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Enforcement Directorate officer Ankit Tiwari, arrested by the Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a government employee.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan noted that the petitioner has challenged the December 20, 2023 order denying him regular bail.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Amit Anand Tiwari, represented the Tamil Nadu government.

They pointed out that a copy of the paper book of the petition has not been provided so far, which was strongly refuted by the counsel for the petitioner.

The bench further noted that counsel, for the petitioner, agrees to handover a complete set of paper-books including the fresh petition filed by him and the counter affidavit will be filed by state within two weeks. 

“We are granting interim bail,” the bench said.

Tiwari said if the court is granting the interim bail, “we are not coming in way”.

“Meanwhile, the petitioner is directed to be released on interim bail subject to furnishing bail bonds to the trial court," the bench said.

Tiwari pressed that conditions should be imposed on the petitioner, he should not contact directly or indirectly witnesses and other persons, and he should not leave his local posting station.

The bench directed that the petitioner should not attempt to tamper with the evidence and also, he will not leave the state of Tamil Nadu, without prior permission of this court. 

“He should deposit his passport," the bench said.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a revision petition filed by Enforcement Officer Ankit Tiwari of the ED against denial of statutory bail to him by the lower court in a bribery case.

On December 1, 2023, Tiwari was arrested by DVAC on charges of obtaining Rs 20 lakh as bribe from a government doctor, Suresh Babu, to close a pending disproportionate assets case against him and his wife.

Tiwari had initially demanded three crore rupees from Babu, but later reduced it to Rs 51 lakh, of which he obtained Rs 20 lakh at first.

Tiwari's arrest came after Babu lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 March 2024, 15:37 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateBribery caseDVAC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT