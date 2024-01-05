Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, UP govt on ban of halal-certified products

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-E-Maharashtra and Halal India Pvt Ltd seeking quashing of an FIR and the notification wherein manufacture, sale, storage and distribution of halal-certified products were banned in the Yogi Adityanath-led state.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last month banned sale of "halal certified" products in the state as the police registered cases against several organisations for allegedly issuing forged 'halal' certification for edible and cosmetic products for financial gains thereby exploiting religious sentiments of a particular community.

