<p>New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice K Vinod Chandran on Monday recused from hearing a plea seeking directions to authorities to investigate allegations made by US short seller Viceroy Research that billionaire Anil Agarwal's mining conglomerate was "financially unsustainable" and posing severe risk to creditors.</p>.<p>Taking note of Justice Chandran's recusal, the bench also comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Atul Chandurkar adjourned the plea filed by advocate Shakti Bhatia.</p>.<p>Bhatia, in his plea, contended that he independently corroborated portions of the Viceroy report, particularly regarding undisclosed related-party transactions, by reviewing MCA21 filings, SEBI disclosures and Registrar of Companies records.</p>.Vedanta beats Adani Group with Rs 17,000 crore bid to acquire JAL.<p>The petition submitted that certain high-value transactions involved counterparties neither declared as related parties nor subjected to shareholder approval as mandated.</p>.<p>Viceroy Research had released a report charging billionaire Agarwal's mining conglomerate as "financially unsustainable" and posing a severe risk to creditors, allegations which the group called "selective misinformation and baseless" aimed at discrediting the group.</p>.<p>Viceroy had said it was shorting the debt stack of Vedanta Resources, the parent company and majority owner of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd, as it released the 85-page report.</p>.<p>Shorting debt, also known as short selling of bonds, is a trading strategy where an investor looks to profit from a decline in the price of bonds or other debt instruments. It involves borrowing the bond, selling it at the current market price, and then buying it back later at a potentially lower price to return to the lender, pocketing the difference as profit.</p>.<p>Calling Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) a "heavily indebted parent", Viceroy said, "The entire group structure is financially unsustainable, operationally compromised, and poses a severe, under-appreciated risk to creditors". </p>