SC pulls up Manipur govt for not taking ailing accused to hospital for being Kuki

The court directed that the petitioner should be examined immediately by taking him to Gauhati Medical College.

"If the medical report reveals something serious, then we will take the state government to task," the bench said.

The court was hearing a plea by Lunkhongam Haokip against the Manipur government and others.

The bench noted that the trial had not commenced, and the petitioner was apparently suffering from piles and tuberculosis, and he had also complained of extreme backache, which was communicated to the jail authorities.

The bench told the jail superintendent as well as respective authority of Manipur government to make necessary arrangements for the transportation of the petitioner to Gauhati Medical College for medical examination.