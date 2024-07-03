SC pulls up Manipur govt for not taking ailing accused to hospital for being Kuki

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Manipur government saying it did not trust the State as it failed in taking a jailed person to the hospital for medical examination since he belonged to Kuki community, despite he suffering from various ailments.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed its anguish that the petitioner was not taken to the hospital from the Manipur central jail.
“The accused was not taken to hospital because he is from the Kuki community? So sad! Sorry, we do not trust the State," the bench told the Manipur government counsel.
The court directed that the petitioner should be examined immediately by taking him to Gauhati Medical College.
"If the medical report reveals something serious, then we will take the state government to task," the bench said.
The court was hearing a plea by Lunkhongam Haokip against the Manipur government and others.
The bench noted that the trial had not commenced, and the petitioner was apparently suffering from piles and tuberculosis, and he had also complained of extreme backache, which was communicated to the jail authorities.
The bench told the jail superintendent as well as respective authority of Manipur government to make necessary arrangements for the transportation of the petitioner to Gauhati Medical College for medical examination.
The bench said the petitioner should be examined for piles, TB, tonsillitis, abdominal pain as well as problems in lower lumbar spine.
The court directed the officials to bring on record detailed medical reports on or before July 15.
In November last year, the jail medical officer had found tenderness in the lower lumbar spine of the petitioner and had recommended for an X-Ray, which was not available at the prison.
The Manipur High Court had said that the petitioner accused cannot be taken out of jail, as he belonged to the Kuki community, and it would be hazardous because of the law and order situation, the apex court had noted.