SC refuses to consider PFI's plea against ban under UAPA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by the Popular Front of India (PFI) against the central government’s decision to impose a five-year ban on it and its eight affiliated organisations.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi asked senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioner, as to why he had not approached the High Court in this regard.

The counsel said, "The court is right. I had advised Article 226 of the Constitution is available. But there are some pleas challenging [the ban] here."

The bench, however, dismissed the plea with a liberty to approach the High Court.

The plea by the PFI also challenged validity of an order by the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act's Tribunal headed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma in March, this year upholding the ban.