Autonomy of woman must trump, but what about unborn child?, SC asks junking woman's plea to abort 26-week foetus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea by a married woman to terminate her over-26-week-old pregnancy, relying upon medical reports indicating no foetal abnormality or risk to the life of her mother due to her previous medications due to medical conditions.

The top court asked AIIMS, New Delhi, to provide all medical help and assistance to the woman to continue with her pregnancy till its full term.

Pronouncing the order, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra said medical termination of pregnancy cannot be allowed.

The court also rejected an option to prematurely deliver the underdeveloped child. The bench said that the state may take care of the child after birth if the parents so desired.

The court went by the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, saying Article 142 can be used to do complete justice but it should not be used in every case.