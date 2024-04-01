SC says Udhayanidhi Stalin case cannot be compared to that of journalists on clubbing of FIRs

The bench said, "You made the statements voluntarily. You cannot equate the media people with the minister. You have cited cases of media people, who have to follow the directions of their bosses and look after the TRP and other things."

The bench made the remarks on perusing the writ petition of Udhayanidhi Stalin in which he has cited the cases of Arnab Goswami, Mohd Zubair and others, who were earlier granted relief by the top court by clubbing of the FIRs lodged against them and transferring it to one police station.