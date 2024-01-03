JOIN US
Supreme Court seeks LS secretary general's reply on Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion

Last Updated 03 January 2024, 08:09 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Secretary General of Lok Sabha to file a response within two weeks on a plea of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing in the week commencing from March 11.

On December 8, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to expel Moitra from Parliament in view of the Ethics Committee recommending her disqualification as an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal.

More to follow...

(Published 03 January 2024, 08:09 IST)
