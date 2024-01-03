Supreme Court seeks LS secretary general's reply on Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Secretary General of Lok Sabha to file a response within two weeks on a plea of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing in the week commencing from March 11.

On December 8, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to expel Moitra from Parliament in view of the Ethics Committee recommending her disqualification as an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal.

