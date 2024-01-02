SC seeks response from Centre, UP and Gujarat on sacking of transwoman teacher

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to file a response to a petition by a transgender woman, alleging termination of her services from two private schools upon revelation of her gender identity.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Centre and two States on a plea by Jane Kaushik.

The bench noted the grievance of the petitioner is that her services were terminated in schools of UP and Gujarat after her gender identity was revealed and that she cannot pursue her remedies in two different high courts.

The court sought a reply within four weeks.