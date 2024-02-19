JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC stays LS Secretariat notice to Bengal chief secretary, DGP over BJP MP's 'misconduct' complaint

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings before the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which sought the personal appearance of the West Bengal Chief Secretary, the state DGP, the Basirhat DM, and ASP on a complaint filed by MP and Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for injuries suffered by him during a protest over alleged sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 05:44 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings before the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which sought the personal appearance of the West Bengal Chief Secretary, the state DGP, the Basirhat DM, and ASP on a complaint filed by MP and Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for injuries suffered by him during a protest over alleged sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, seeking its response within four weeks.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi questioned the validity of the proceedings before the Privileges Committee, contending that the protest resorted to by the complainant MP had nothing to do with Parliamentary duties.

They claimed that video evidence showed the complainant himself pushing the police personnel. The counsel also contended that Section 144 of the CrPC was already proclaimed in the place.

Majumdar claimed injuries, brutality, and life-threatening injuries in the incident last Wednesday. The Privileges Committee acted on his complaint and issued notice to the officers on February 15.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 February 2024, 05:44 IST)
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtLok SabhaSukanta Majumdar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT