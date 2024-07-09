SC to consider in judges chamber review petition on same sex marriage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would consider in judges chamber a plea for review of October 17, 2023 judgment, which declined to recognise same sex marriage.

Senior advocates A M Singhvi and Neeraj Kishan Kaul, for the petitioners, asked a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to consider the batch of review petitions in open court proceedings.

"Can the review petitions, please be done in the open court, as an open court hearing," Kaul submitted before the bench.

The CJI, however, said review petitions are decided in chamber and a Constitution bench will deal with merits of the pleas.

"The review petitions, whether to be heard in open court, is also decided by judges in chamber sans lawyers," the bench told the lawyers.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider on Wednesday, July 10 the batch of petitions seeking review of the verdict which refused to recognise same-sex marriages.