SC to hear plea by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha & HR head, Amit Chakraborty tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to take up on October 19 a plea by NewsClick founder and Editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head, Amit Chakraborty against the Delhi High Court's order dismissing their plea challenging their arrest by Delhi police in a case lodged under anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The bench said they wanted time to go through the file.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat, for the petitioners, said notice has to be issued in the matter.

The court, however, said it would take up the matter on October 19.