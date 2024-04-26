Scammer impersonating Dhoni, seeking Rs 600 to get home trolled online

Amid the buzz about faking identities involving deepfake of popular personalities, an Instagram user recently received an untoward request seeking Rs 600 from a person claiming he was M S Dhoni. Yes, you read that right. Why would Dhoni text someone on a social media platform asking for such a sum?

Interestingly, it did happen. The person who attempted impersonating the former Indian cricket team captain claimed that he was stuck in Ranchi (Dhoni's hometown), and is without money as he left his wallet back home. The scammer used the social media username "mahi77i2" to send the message seeking Rs 600. According to a report in NDTV, he also used the slogan of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings which reads "Whistle Podu".

It must be noted here that the name used by Dhoni on his official Instagram handle reads "mahi7781" and is verified by Instagram with a blue tick.

The message by the scammer read: "Hi I'm MS Dhoni, I'm messaging you from a private account. I am in Ranchi outskirts and I have forgotten wallet Can you PhonePe me 600 Rs so I can return home by bus, will send back once I get home". The post also has a photo of Dhoni attached.