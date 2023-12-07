SCs/STs, OBCs, minorities make up less than 25% of HC judges, RS told

New Delhi: Out of the 650 judges appointed across various High Courts over the past six years, as many as 75.7 per cent (492 individuals) hailed from the General Category.
The dominance of the General Category was in stark contrast to appointments from other categories—a mere 3.54 per cent (23 individuals) were from the SC category, 1.54 per cent (10 individuals) were from the ST category, 11.7 per cent (76 individuals) were from the OBC category, while 5.54 per cent (36 individuals) were from minority communities.
The information was provided in Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Law and Justice to a question posed by MP John Brittas.
The answer also acknowledged a lack of available data on the category/castes of 13 High Court judges appointed during this period.
It was revealed that the government does not possess category-wise data on Supreme Court Judges.
The answer also disclosed that the representation of women judges in High Courts stood at 14.1 per cent, accounting for 111 women judges out of 790 currently working judges.
The maximum number of women judges in Punjab and Haryana High Court is 15, followed by the Madras High Court with 12 judges and Bombay High Court with 11 judges.
In Supreme Court, there are three women judges, accounting for a meagre representation of 8.82 per cent of the current strength.