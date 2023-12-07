SCs/STs, OBCs, minorities make up less than 25% of HC judges, RS told

New Delhi: Out of the 650 judges appointed across various High Courts over the past six years, as many as 75.7 per cent (492 individuals) hailed from the General Category.

The dominance of the General Category was in stark contrast to appointments from other categories—a mere 3.54 per cent (23 individuals) were from the SC category, 1.54 per cent (10 individuals) were from the ST category, 11.7 per cent (76 individuals) were from the OBC category, while 5.54 per cent (36 individuals) were from minority communities.

The information was provided in Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Law and Justice to a question posed by MP John Brittas.