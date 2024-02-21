Security beefed up ahead of farmers' march to Delhi

New Delhi: With protesting farmers announcing their decision to resume the Delhi Chalo march on Wednesday, Haryana and Delhi put the police force at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border on high alert and conducted mock drills on Tuesday.
Farmers from Punjab brought heavy machinery including hydraulic cranes and earthmovers to Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border.
The move came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday urged the Centre to call a one-day Parliament session and bring legislation on MSP guarantee. “PM can call a one-day Parliament session and bring legislation on MSP guarantee. All the Opposition parties should clear their position that if the Centre brings a law on MSP in the Parliament then they would vote for it," he said.
Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13 when the police halted the Delhi Chalo march. The call for the protest was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.
Separately, former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh said he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues concerning farmers.
Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers were detained from the Manesar area in Gurugram on Tuesday when they tried to march to Delhi in solidarity with the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. The Dakshin Haryana Kisan Khap, SKM and others on Sunday, had announced that they would carry out a peaceful march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and if the police stop them, they would sit there and stage a dharna peacefully.
