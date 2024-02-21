Security beefed up ahead of farmers' march to Delhi

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers were detained from the Manesar area in Gurugram on Tuesday when they tried to march to Delhi in solidarity with the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. The Dakshin Haryana Kisan Khap, SKM and others on Sunday, had announced that they would carry out a peaceful march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and if the police stop them, they would sit there and stage a dharna peacefully.