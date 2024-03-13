JOIN US
india

Selection of ECs: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks details of short-listed candidates

The Congress leader has asked the Legislative Department Secretary to follow the procedure for appointment of other top officials, including CIC and Information Commissioners, besides that adopted for appointing Central Vigilance Commissioner.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 07:16 IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the meeting of the Prime Minister-chaired high-powered panel for selection of Election Commissioners, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to the Law Ministry seeking details of short-listed candidates along with their 'dossiers'.

In a letter to Secretary, Legislative Department, Rajiv Mani, Chowdhury has asked him to send him details of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners along with their bio-datas.

The Congress leader, who is part of the panel for selection of ECs, has asked the Law Ministry official to follow the procedure for appointment of other top officials, including CIC and Information Commissioners, besides that adopted for appointing Central Vigilance Commissioner.

Chowdhury is also a member of the PM-led panels for selection of CIC and CVC.

"I would request you to make available the 'dossier' containing bio-datas of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners before the meeting," Chowdhury is learnt to have said in his letter to the Law Ministry.

The meeting of the high-powered panel will be held on March 14 at 12 noon to select two Election Commissioners to fill up vacancies created by the sudden resignation of Arun Goel and retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey.

(Published 13 March 2024, 07:16 IST)
