'Self-contradictory and manifestly unjust,' Plea filed in SC for review of same-sex marriage judgment

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for review of its October 17 decision by a five-judge Constitution bench declining to grant legal recognition to the marriage of same-sex couples, contending the judgment suffered from errors apparent on the face of the record and was self-contradictory and manifestly unjust.

One of the petitioners Udit Sood, claimed the majority judgment is self-contradictory in its understanding of "marriage".

"The majority judgment effectively compels young queer Indians to remain in the closet and lead dishonest lives if they wish the joys of a real family. It is fallacious that, under these facts, and in the absence of a fundamental right to marry or form a union, the rights to equal protection, dignity and fraternity are insufficient to justify judicial intervention," the plea said.