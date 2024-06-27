Sengol in Parliament: Samajwadi Party MP's remark triggers row, politicians weigh in

RK Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP has recently questioned the Sengol’s presence in the Parliament, and called it a symbol of monarchy. This has invited a great deal of political debate.

Chaudhary said, "The Constitution is the symbol of democracy. The BJP government, under PM Modi, installed the Sengol in Parliament. 'Sengol' means 'Raj-Dand' or 'Raja ka Danda'. After ending the princely order, the country became independent. Will the country be run by 'Raja ka danda' or the Constitution? I demand that Sengol be removed from Parliament to save the Constitution."