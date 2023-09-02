Aditya-L1 Launch Updates: Live stream at Hyderabad's B M Birla Planetarium

Good morning dear readers! After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch its much-awaited mission to study the Sun, Aditya L-1, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today. Aditya-L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. Track all the latest updates of the launch, only with DH!