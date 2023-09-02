Home
Home

LIVE
Aditya-L1 Launch Updates: Live stream at Hyderabad's B M Birla Planetarium

Good morning dear readers! After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch its much-awaited mission to study the Sun, Aditya L-1, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today. Aditya-L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. Track all the latest updates of the launch, only with DH!
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 02:19 IST

Highlights
02:0202 Sep 2023

02:0202 Sep 2023

02:0202 Sep 2023

02:1902 Sep 2023

Countdown begins for Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun: Launch scheduled for today

After the resounding success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will on Saturday launch its much-awaited mission to study the Sun, Aditya L-1, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

02:1202 Sep 2023

Visitors 'very excited' ahead of Aditya-L1 launch

02:0202 Sep 2023

Two scientists from Pune's prestigious Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) on Friday said they were eagerly awaiting the results of one of the main payloads they are associated with of Aditya L1, which will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 am.

02:0202 Sep 2023

02:0202 Sep 2023

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Preparations in the final phase for India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV-C57, ahead of its launch.&nbsp;</p></div>

Preparations in the final phase for India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV-C57, ahead of its launch. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

(Published 02 September 2023, 02:13 IST)
India News ISRO Space Science News Chandrayaan-3 Sun Aditya-L1

