Aditya-L1 Launch Updates: Live stream at Hyderabad's B M Birla Planetarium

Good morning dear readers! After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch its much-awaited mission to study the Sun, Aditya L-1, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today. Aditya-L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. Track all the latest updates of the launch, only with DH!
Pune-based IUCAA scientists behind Aditya L1's SUIT payload say they're eager for data on UV rays to study sun-climate relationship
02:0202 Sep 2023
02:0202 Sep 2023
02:1902 Sep 2023
Countdown begins for Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun: Launch scheduled for today
After the resounding success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will on Saturday launch its much-awaited mission to study the Sun, Aditya L-1, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
VIDEO | "I'm very excited to be here at the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission. Chandrayaan-3's successful landing made us intrigued with the space events," says a visitor who reached Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to witness the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission later today. pic.twitter.com/nx9ikalaCl
Two scientists from Pune's prestigious Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) on Friday said they were eagerly awaiting the results of one of the main payloads they are associated with of Aditya L1, which will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 am.
02:0202 Sep 2023
02:0202 Sep 2023
