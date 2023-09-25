India Political Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Bhopal and Jaipur
Track latest political updates from across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 02:56 IST
Highlights
02:5625 Sep 2023
Owaisi challenges Rahul to contest from Hyderabad and 'fight him'
02:2125 Sep 2023
Day not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament, says Owaisi
02:2125 Sep 2023
PM Modi to address rally in Bhopal and Jaipur
(Published 25 September 2023, 02:56 IST)