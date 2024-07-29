Several steps taken to curb student suicides, says Centre

New Delhi: The government has taken several steps to curb suicide cases among students, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said on Monday and added that 1.2 per cent of suicides were related to examination failures.

Asked about student suicides in Kota, a hub of coaching centres in Rajasthan for competitive examinations, the minister said a number of steps had been taken by the central and the state governments.

"Several initiatives have been taken by our government to curb incidents of suicide among students. According to NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) and Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India, only 1.2 per cent of total suicide cases are related to failure in examinations," Majumdar told the House.