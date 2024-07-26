Shahu Maharaj was inspiration behind Congress' demand for caste census, removal of 50% of reservation cap: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Congress' demand for a caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations are inspired by the "revolutionary ideals" of Shahu Maharaj, the erstwhile ruler of Kolhapur who notified 50 per cent quota in government jobs and universal education on this day 122 years ago.
Recalling the notification of the gazette on 26 July, 1902, he said Shahu Maharaj’s contributions towards social justice were "well ahead of his time". A pioneer in the fight for social justice in the country, he said his lifelong work on social reforms has had a great impact on him.
"Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj made education universal by deciding to publish the 'Revolutionary Gazette' on this day in 1902. Also, through this, Shahu Maharaj worked to strengthen the weaker sections of society by giving 50% job reservations," he said.
"Shahu Maharaj's support and efforts influenced Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to include reservations in the Constitution. Our demands for a caste census, removal of the 50% cap on reservations, and 'nyay' (justice) for the marginalised are inspired by Shahu Maharaj’s revolutionary ideals," he added.
The earmarking of 50 per cent quota for the backwards in 1902 was the first instance of reservation in the country's history, which Congress leader said set the direction for reservations to be implemented on a wider scale in the decades to come.
Shahu Maharaj was also one of the early supporters of Ambedkar and his social reform outlook is said to be one of the biggest inspirations for the latter's approach to social justice and behind him introducing reservations in the Constitution.
Published 26 July 2024, 09:56 IST