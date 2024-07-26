Shahu Maharaj was inspiration behind Congress' demand for caste census, removal of 50% of reservation cap: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Congress' demand for a caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations are inspired by the "revolutionary ideals" of Shahu Maharaj, the erstwhile ruler of Kolhapur who notified 50 per cent quota in government jobs and universal education on this day 122 years ago.

Recalling the notification of the gazette on 26 July, 1902, he said Shahu Maharaj’s contributions towards social justice were "well ahead of his time". A pioneer in the fight for social justice in the country, he said his lifelong work on social reforms has had a great impact on him.