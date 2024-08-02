Shambhu border farm protest: Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana not to precipitate situation

"We have impressed upon them to suggest some common names for the purpose of constitution of the committee suggested by us…," the bench said, adding, "They have assured that by the next date of hearing, such an exercise will be undertaken. Post the matter on August 12."

On July 24, the apex court had directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to suggest the names of suitable individuals for the committee and submit a proposal for removal of barricades on the national highway while ordering a status quo on the border for a week.