Shame Ambedkar followers fell for Congress narrative of BJP changing Constitution: Rijiju

Speaking at a 'Samvidhan Jagar Yatra', which has been organised by the BJP across the state to counter this narrative of the opposition, Rijiju said, "The Congress has consistently marginalised the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. A review of parliamentary records reveals that even the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, who secured more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the 1980s, opposed reservations." "It is a matter of shame that individuals who follow Dr Ambedkar are susceptible to the narrative propagated by the Congress that the BJP would change the Constitution. Even one person who believes in the teachings of Dr Ambedkar but votes for the Congress is a matter of shame for all of us. It is incomprehensible," he asserted.