Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar hold secret meeting in Pune

Around one-and-a-half-month ago, Ajit Pawar rebelled against him and moved out with a large chunk of MLAs to join the ruling NDA and become the Deputy chief minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the government headed by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis said he has no information about such a meeting. “Hence, I can't add to your knowledge," he told reporters when asked about it.

State NCP President Jayant Patil, who is from the parent group led by Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule, said that he was not aware of what transpired in the meeting. “It was not a secret meeting,” said Patil.

“I went with Pawar saheb to a common acquaintance and left early. I am not aware of what transpired later," he said.

Patil said his brother had received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking information about some company. “He went to the ED office and submitted all the details he knew. It is wrong to link the ED notice to yesterday's meeting," he said, adding that his position is very clear.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, in a lighter vein, said: “Pawar saheb might have asked Ajit Dada to attend the I.N.D.I.A meeting.”

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said that either of the Pawar uncle-nephew duo will have to tell the truth. “Allied partners must get official information about such meetings as it cannot be limited to family issues,” he said.