Sheep, goats cannot fight lion: Shinde on Opposition targetting PM Modi

Speaking to a Hindi news channel from Shrinagar, Shinde said, “I will not call opposition vultures but sheep and goats cannot come together to put up a fight against a lion in a jungle. A lion is always a lion and he would rule the jungle.”

When asked about the opposition parties coming together to challenge the BJP-led NDA alliance, the Shiv Sena leader said, “The opposition only thinks about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I do not see anywhere the opposition is putting up a fight.”

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh which elects 80 parliamentarians.