Shivaji Maharaj established Hindavi Empire in times of 'tyrant' Aurangzeb: Adityanath

Adityanath cited couplets attributed to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita to say that words are different the sentiment remains the same and that is "we will protect the good ('sajjan') people, but will not hesitate in destroying the evil ('durjan') forces." Before the staging of the drama 'Janata Raja' based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had established the Hindavi Empire in India 350 years ago during the time of the 'tyrant' Aurangzeb.