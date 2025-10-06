<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, on Monday condemned the attempt by a lawyer to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, saying there is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society.</p><p>Modi said he spoke to the CJI about the attack that has "angered every Indian" and appreciated the calm displayed by him in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution, Modi said.</p><p>"The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," he said on 'X'. </p>.<p>A 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI while a note, containing the slogan ‘Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan’ (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), was recovered.</p><p>Kharge said the attempt to attack the CJI was "unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent" while describing it as an "attack on the dignity of our judiciary and rule of law".</p><p>"When a sitting Chief Justice who rose to the nation’s highest judicial office through merit, integrity, and perseverance — is targeted in such a manner, it sends a deeply disturbing message. It reflects an attempt to intimidate and humiliate a man who has broken social barriers to uphold the Constitution. Such mindless act shows how hate, fanaticism and bigotry has engulfed our society in the past decade," he said.</p><p>Sonia said "no words are adequate" to condemn the attack on the CJI as she termed it an "assault not just on him but on our Constitution" as well. She said the CJI has been very gracious but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage.</p><p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the reason revealed by the attacker for his act shows how "deeply the oppressive and hierarchical mindset" still lingers in our society. "We must nurture a culture that respects and protects our institutions and demonstrates maturity in our conduct," he added.</p>.Attack on CJI, attack on the constitution: Sonia Gandhi.<p>NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar said there is a growing tendency to undermine constitutional institutions and the "poison being spread in our country now refuses to respect even the highest constitutional institutions. This is a warning bell for the nation".</p><p>CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby said the incident exposes "how deeply the poison of casteism and communal hate spread by the Hindutva forces has seeped into society", emboldening attacks even on the CJI, a Dalit judge. "This Manuvadi mindset must be exposed, resisted and defeated," he added.</p><p>CPI General Secretary D Raja said this is "not merely an attack on an individual judge, but a challenge before the entire judiciary to abide by the right-wing’s code of conduct instead of the Constitution of India". </p><p>"It is clear from the utterances of the assailant which ideology drives such hate. The communal and casteist poison spread by the right-wing has reached a stage where even the CJI, a Dalit judge, is openly targeted. This mindset must be exposed, isolated, and defeated for the sake of justice in society," he added.</p>