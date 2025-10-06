Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Shoe attack on CJI | 'No place for reprehensible acts in our society': PM Modi, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi condemn incident

Modi said he spoke to the CJI about the attack that has 'angered every Indian' and appreciated the calm displayed by him in the face of such a situation.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 15:42 IST
India NewsPM ModiattackB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us