'Shortage of lower denomination currency notes troubling poor,' Congress MP writes to FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Claiming that “severe shortage” of lower denomination currency notes is troubling rural and urban poor, Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her intervention to direct the RBI to print Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 denomination notes to restore their availability.

The Virudhunagar MP said the shortage of lower denomination currency notes was affecting millions of poor people in rural and urban areas. He said reports suggested that the RBI has stopped printing these notes to promote UPI and cashless transactions.

“The severe shortage of Rs 10, 20 and Rs 50 denomination currency notes has caused immense inconvenience and hardship…While the push for digital payments is understandable, the move disproportionately affects those without access to digital payment infrastructure, particularly in rural areas,” he said in his letter.