Should have remained impartial: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi objects to Speaker Om Birla's Emergency remark

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conveyed his displeasure to Speaker Om Birla about the Emergency statement that he made in the Lower House on Wednesday, soon after Birla assumed charge of the House after being elected.

Birla, in a statement in the Lok Sabha, had called the Emergency a “dark period” for India.

Congress Lok Sabha MP and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, said that Gandhi expressed his displeasure over the statement.

“Rahul ji met the Speaker during a Customary meeting after he was appointed as the Leader of Opposition and he expressed his displeasure,” Venugopal said.

Sources in Congress said that Gandhi told the Speaker that the Chair should have remained impartial.

“It is fine if a BJP leader or the Prime Minister had made the reference. But he said that the Chair should have remained impartial,” a Congress leader said.