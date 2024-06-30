Siddaramaiah meets PM Narendra Modi, seeks funds for Bengaluru development, Karnataka infra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to extend all possible help to Karnataka and asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to submit a comprehensive proposal for the development of Bengaluru.
In his first meeting with Modi since the BJP-led NDA returned to power at the Centre, Siddaramaiah, in a memorandum, sought funds to implement a tunnel project in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion, extension of metro rail corridors and a peripheral ring road to decongest the IT hub where infrastructure is under severe strain.
Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa for the meeting that lasted 45 minutes.
“The PM asked us to submit comprehensive details about funds required to take up developmental projects in Bengaluru and assured us to extend all possible help,” Shivakumar said. Shivakumar said they also requested a financial hub in Bengaluru on the lines of Gandhinagar’s GIFT City. But the PM said it would be set up in only one place in the country, Shivakumar added.
Siddaramaiah also requested the Centre to sanction Rs 11,495 crore under state-specific grants as per the recommendation made by the 15th Finance Commission and sought funds to establish an integrated solid waste management system in Bengaluru.
He also requested Rs 5,000 crore for taking up developmental projects in Kalyana Karnataka region and Rs 5,300 crore for taking up the Upper Bhadra project as promised in the 2023-24 Union Budget.
On early clearances for Kalasa Banduri drinking water project and Mekedatu project, Modi assured that he would discuss with concerned ministries about these two issues.
Published 30 June 2024, 03:10 IST