Siddaramaiah meets PM Narendra Modi, seeks funds for Bengaluru development, Karnataka infra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to extend all possible help to Karnataka and asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to submit a comprehensive proposal for the development of Bengaluru.

In his first meeting with Modi since the BJP-led NDA returned to power at the Centre, Siddaramaiah, in a memorandum, sought funds to implement a tunnel project in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion, extension of metro rail corridors and a peripheral ring road to decongest the IT hub where infrastructure is under severe strain.

Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa for the meeting that lasted 45 minutes.