Sikkim: SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma to take oath as minister on Aug 4

The decision to nominate the 64-year-old Rhenock MLA for the minister's post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday, SKM sources said.
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma will take oath as a state minister on Friday, officials said.

The decision to nominate the 64-year-old Rhenock MLA for the minister's post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday, SKM sources said.

Sharma will be sworn in as a minister by Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya later in the day, they said.

He will fill up the vacant seat in the council of ministers as Sikkim can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the CM, according to the constitutional provision.

(Published 04 August 2023, 10:03 IST)
