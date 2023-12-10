Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Sikkim at an altitude of 3,640 metre

The BNHS team was conducting a biodiversity assessment of the sanctuary as part of a project called "Conservation and Use of Five Wetlands in three Himalayan states to secure Habitats of Birds Migrating within the Central Asian Flyway (CAF)."

The project sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change of Government of India under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), aims to protect and conserve wetland sites in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.