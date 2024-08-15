Sikkim CM inaugurates web-based land record management system

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday inaugurated a web-based integrated land record management system on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Developed by the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the system aims to streamline and manage land records more efficiently.

After hoisting the tricolour, during the state-level Independence Day celebrations, held at Paljor Stadium Tamang said, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood the state government plans to organise a year-long celebration under the theme "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim - Samarth Sikkim" (golden Sikkim, prosperous Sikkim and capable Sikkim).