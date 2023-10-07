Sikkim's Teesta-III dam was a ticking time bomb waiting to explode

Back in 2005, the Environment Ministry’s steering committee for Carrying Capacity Study of Teesta Basin noted that “glacial moraines (sediment carried and deposited by a glacier), temporarily forming glacial lakes and debris cones, are a potential source of hazard in North Sikkim.”

The draft Carrying Capacity report, based on which Teesta-III was cleared in August 2006, also warned that the region was “quite susceptible to disastrous hazards due to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).”

“They never addressed the issue of a possible glacial lake burst even though it was a ticking time bomb barely 50 km upstream. Provisioning for 7000 cumec is barely sufficient for rain-induced floods. A GLOF demands spillways of much higher capacity,” said a senior Central Water Commission official familiar with the projects in the Teesta basin.

When contacted, Sunil Saraogi, the executive chairman of Sikkim Urja Limited, said: “I cannot comment on what transpired in the past but there was no lapse at the operational level. It is too early for a review but we will certainly take every precaution possible based on science.”

“Climate Change has once again knocked loudly on our doors. We must learn from this disaster and put a more credible dam safety governance in place. We must fix accountability for the lapses and create a credible, functioning early warning system,” said Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.