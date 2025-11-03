Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SIR 2.0 | House-to-house enumeration in 12 states, Union territories to begin from November 4

SIR in these states and Union territories with 51 crore voters will conclude on February 7, 2026, with the publication of the final electoral roll.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 10:04 IST
India NewsElection CommissionVoters list

Follow us on :

Follow Us