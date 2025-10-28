<p>Waiting in a long queue at railway stations for platform tickets is no longer necessary. The All India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing (UTS) app is a time-saving and effective app launched by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> through its Centre for Railway Systems (CRIS) that allows users to book tickets sitting at home.</p><p><em>Here are 7 quick steps to book your platform tickets online:</em></p>.<p>Step 1: Download and register: Get the "UTS" app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and register with your mobile number, name, date of birth, and other details.</p><p>Step 2: Log in to your account and recharge your "R-Wallet" using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI (optional). </p><p>Step 3: Tap the "Platform Ticket" option on the app's homepage.</p><p>Step 4: Choose ticket type. Select either "<strong>Paperless</strong>" for a digital tickets the digital ticket is valid only for 2 hours, hence it is suggested to opt only for a travel distance of 2 km radius or "<strong>Paper</strong>" that requires you to get a physical copy from an ATVM machine or counter at the station using the booking ID.</p>.Indian Railways cautions passengers against fake news.<p>Step 5: Select station and details. The app may use your location to suggest the nearest station. Select the station from the dropdown menu and enter the number of passengers.</p><p>Step 6: Make payment by choosing your preferred payment method, which can be your R-Wallet balance or other options, and confirm the booking.</p><p>Step 7: Your paperless ticket will be available in the "Booked History" section. Use the "Show Ticket" option to display it to the ticket checker. </p><p>The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) launched the app to offer a variety of unreserved tickets, including journey and season tickets, along with platform tickets. </p>