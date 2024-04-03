Smriti Irani targets Congress over SDPI supporting party in Kerala

Bhopal: Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday attacked the Congress, and quoted Kerala BJP leaders to allege that the opposition party has stooped so low that it was seeking help from "terrorist organisations" to win elections.

She was apparently referring to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), extending support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Irani also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark made at a rally in Delhi recently that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the election through "match-fixing" and changes the Constitution, then the country would be on "fire" and would not survive.

Gandhi on Wednesday filed his Lok Sabha poll nomination from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, which he currently represents.

Addressing a rally at Panna in Madhya Pradesh, Irani said, "I heard that some people are filing their nomination papers in Wayanad today. State (Kerala) president of my party (BJP) is contesting elections against him and is saying that now his (Gandhi's) politics has become so bad that he is seeking help from terrorist organisations."

Irani was in Panna to accompany state BJP state president V D Sharma in filing his nomination papers from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat. Sharma is a sitting BJP MP from that seat re-nominated by the party.