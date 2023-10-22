Soldiers turned into 'pracharaks' of BJP: Kharge slams Modi govt

Referring to the direction to appoint Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary level officers as 'Rath Prabharis' in 765 districts to coordinate 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', Kharge said it was in clear violation of the service rules, which directs that no government servant shall take part in any political activity.

“While it is acceptable for government officers to disseminate information, to make them 'celebrate' and 'showcase' achievements blatantly turns them into political workers of the ruling party. The fact that only achievements of the last nine years are being considered, gives away the fact that this is transparently political order in the run up to the five state elections and the General Elections of 2024,” he said.

Kharge also warned that the governance of the country will "grind to a halt" for the next six months if senior officials are deputed for “marketing activity” of the present government.

On the Ministry of Defence's October 9 order directing soldiers on annual leave to spend time on promoting government schemes, he said, “Their leave must not be hijacked for political purposes”, as they deserve “complete freedom” to spend time with their families after months or years of difficult services and restore energy for continued service.

“To force our soldiers to become marketing agents of government schemes is a dangerous step towards politicisation of the armed forces,” he said adding, the Army Training Command that should be focussed on preparing the soldiers to defend the nation is busy preparing scripts and training manuals on how to promote government schemes.

Emphasising that the armed forces should be kept out of politics in a democracy, he said the loyalty of the soldiers is to the country and its Constitution.