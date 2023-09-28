Southern states can’t open new medical colleges, thanks to new NMC guidelines

Senior vascular surgeon Dr J Amalorpavanathan is of the view that since medical education is closely tied to public health, the state governments should be allowed to decide on the number of doctors they want to produce according to their needs.

“Each state must have a plan of its own on producing doctors. The plan based on the needs of the state should be done in a scientific method. It is the responsibility of the state to provide healthcare and the NMC has no right to dictate terms to elected governments. Let states decide what is good or bad for them,” Dr Amalorpavanathan told DH.

NMC is just a regulatory body of officials, and they should not be allowed to usurp the rights of an elected state government, he added.

Education activist Prince Gajendra Babu rejects the argument, saying the NMC should allow more government-run medical colleges as the tuition fee there is very nominal when compared to that of private medical colleges running into lakhs.

“If you really want to close medical colleges, close those in the private sector. If a particular state wants to produce more doctors by opening medical colleges at its own expense, all that the regulatory body should look at is whether rules are being followed. Not to cap the number of seats. What is the guarantee that a student who passes out from TN will only work here? Why can’t he go to any other state?” Babu asked.

Twenty-two districts in Karnataka have government medical colleges and the government plans to open new ones, including in Kanakapura, the home constituency of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Tamil Nadu has 38 government colleges, and it plans to open six more in the state, Kerala wants to open one each in Kasargod and Wayanad, and Andhra Pradesh plans to add 2,737 seats by opening 17 new government colleges. All these plans will come to naught with the new NMC regulations.

However, states like Kerala have a different advantage with the new guidelines paving the way for starting PG courses even without MBBS seats.

“The state will be able to start PG courses at Wayanad and Kasargod. Having more PG doctors will also be beneficial,” Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal told DH.

(With inputs from Rashmi Belur in Bengaluru, Arjun Raghunath in Thiruvananthapuram, and S N V Sudhir in Hyderabad)