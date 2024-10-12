Speaker Om Birla to lead Indian delegation at Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva

<p>New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a parliamentary delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly being held in Geneva next week.</p><p>Besides Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh and some members from both Houses of Parliament are attending the event.</p><p>Birla will address the Assembly on the theme "harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future." The Lok Sabha Speaker will also participate in the meetings of IPU's Governing Council, the highest decision-making body of the organisation.</p>.Credibility and authenticity of news in crisis, says Om Birla.<p>An official statement said the members of Indian delegation will take part in the meetings of its Executive Committee, the four Standing Committees and working sessions during the conference.</p><p>Birla will also address the members of Indian diaspora in Geneva on Monday.</p><p>The IPU has 180 member parliaments and 15 associate members. The members include parliaments from countries like China, India, and Indonesia, Cabo Verde, San Marino, and Palau. </p>