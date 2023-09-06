Special Session of Parliament: I.N.D.I.A to spell out agenda after slamming PM for 'keeping country in the dark'

The meeting of the Parliamentary floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A came hours after the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group met here to strategise on the special session - where it wants to raise various issues, including alleged irregularities with the Adani Group and divisive politics.

Rejecting speculation that they may go for a boycott of the proceedings, sources said the parties rejected such suggestions - while insisting that they must participate in a manner where they can raise the relevant issues. It was decided not to go to the Session with a pre-decided strategy of disruption.

A senior leader who attended the meeting told DH, a decision on disrupting proceedings of a particular day will be taken based on the agenda. The leader said they are not taking any positions that may make it difficult for them to return to the negotiating table, like during the Monsoon Session.

“Where is the agenda for this session? Why is it being kept a secret?...The BJP will do everything possible to disrupt the session. We will be positive,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said after the meeting.

Soon after the meeting, Kharge tweeted, “Modi government is convening a special session of the Parliament for the first time without spelling out the agenda. No one from any opposition party has been consulted or informed. This is not the way to run a democracy.”

“Everyday, Modi Govt plants a story in the media of a prospective ‘agenda’, thereby creating a smokescreen of diversion from real issues burdening the people. BJP wants to keep key issues like price rise, unemployment, Manipur, China’s transgressions, CAG reports, scams and weakening of institutions etc. aside and cheat our people,” he said.

He said the I.N.D.I.A parties discussed the way forward for the special session and that they would “not be deterred in raising people’s issues, we intend to keep our focus on these. Let the BJP know – Bharat Judega, INDIA Jeetega!”

Briefing the media on the discussions at the floor leaders’ meeting, Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the country does not know what the “speciality” of the session to be held between September 18 and 22 is.

“There is consensus among the I.N.D.I.A parties that we should have fruitful interventions to raise people’s issues for the sake of the country’s development. The BJP is scared of our (I.N.D.I.A) unity, for our unity has given new hope to the people of the country. Whatever happens, this unity will remain,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh told a press conference after the Congress Parliamentary Strategy meeting, “This is the first time that we are seeing that suddenly when a meeting of I.N.D.I.A parties is being held, they announce a Special Session to divert attention from that meeting.”

“We do not have information about what issues will be taken up in this session...Is this a one-sided cannon being fired? We have no information... no discussion, no conversation.... We are not going to sit there just to witness 'Modi Chalisa',” he said.

The Congress has asked the Narendra Modi government to unveil the agenda for the Special Session, accusing it of keeping the country in the dark on what will be discussed. Gogoi said the government is "Neither transparent nor responsible" and that is why the agenda has not been published.