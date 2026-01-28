Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Speech insipid, replete with hollow promises: Congress slams govt after President address in Parliament

Murmu also said the government will continue to accelerate the momentum of 'reform express' as she listed various economic and social initiatives taken to make India a developed nation by 2047.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us