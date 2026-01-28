Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Governor flays speaker's response to 'highly confidential' letter

The row is over a letter sent by the Governor's office to the speaker seeking the visuals of the policy speech by the Governor in the house on January 20.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsKeralaGovernor

Follow us on :

Follow Us