SpiceJet crew helps elderly passenger after she defecated on flight

A SpiceJet flight from Kozikhode to Jeddah ran into some unexpected trouble when an elderly passenger defecated in her seat. However, she was taken care of by the flight's crew who is now receiving praise for their actions

SpiceJet airlines' Vice President of Flight Operations, Virendra Malhotra, took to Linkedin to share the heartwarming story

In a packed flight on April 12, 40 minutes after takeoff, a 72-year old lady defecated in the aisle multiple times. She somehow made it to the lavatory but was in much distress and disorientation. Her family tried to offer her help but was not sure what to do.

When the senior cabin crew member Akshay learned of the incident he immediately went to comfort the lady. He then went row by row asking for clean clothes and an adult diaper since the family was not carrying any.

Some passengers were able to provide some clean clothes and even offered to help clean the elderly lady. With the help of passengers and flight crew, the lady was escorted back to her seat.

However, it was the cleaning up of feces which was the most challenging task but Akshay with the help of another crew member Ms Sreega was able to gather and clean the mess before it became an inconvenience to other passengers.