Sri Lanka in talks with India to set up small arms manufacturing unit: Premitha Tennakoon

Colombo: Sri Lanka is engaged with India to set up a small arms manufacturing unit in the country in the wider ambit of defence cooperation between the two nations, State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said on Wednesday.

“We are in discussions with India to set up a small arms manufacturing unit,” Tennakoon said responding to a press query here.

“We are in touch with our Indian counterparts, there is so much we can take and learn from India,” he added.

Tennakoon said “those discussions are ongoing - a joint venture in the military industry”.

This follows the second seminar of India-Sri Lanka Defence Cooperation held here early April.