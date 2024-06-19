Sri Lanka needs to connect with India to benefit from its industrial success: President Wickremesinghe

Colombo: President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said Sri Lanka needs to connect with neighbouring India to reap the benefits of its massive industrial development.

“Our neighbour India is going through a phase of massive industrial development. Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing it. We must also join in,” said Wickremesinghe in his address at the Industry 2024 event here.

The president said he was hopeful of discussing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is due to arrive on Thursday, about the follow-up on his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India.